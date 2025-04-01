Incredible moment daring construction worker almost conquers viral 'ladder challenge'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A video shows a construction worker almost nailing the ‘ladder challenge’.

Construction worker attempts 'ladder challenge'.

The worker balanced the ladder, with no support to rest it on, and ran up the rungs.

He very nearly reached the top, before the ladder fell back towards the ground.

His fellow workers can be heard clapping and cheering, with one heard shouting, “He’s done it!"

