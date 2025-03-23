Terrifying moment West Midlands great grandad brandishes pistol in the street during heated family argument

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Terrifying footage shows the moment a great grandfather brandished a pistol in the street during a heated family argument.

Police say they received a call just before 1pm on August 11 2024 to say that a man had pulled a gun on a woman in Dudley.

Great grandad brandishes pistol during heated family argument.

Watch the free-to-view programme on TV channel Shots! - Freeview channel 262 - and on demand now on the Shots! website here.

The suspect was identified and his car was spotted at an industrial estate in Brierley Hill around 15 minutes later.

Firearms officers descended on the site and arrested the man.

Following an investigation, the man from Wordsley admitted possession of a firearm. He was sentenced to five years in prison.

Watch the full episode on www.shotstv.com