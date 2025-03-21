Fire London Heathrow Airport: Eerie video shows Heathrow Airport in darkness after electrical substation fire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Eerie footage shows the moment Heathrow Airport was plunged into darkness after a fire at a nearby electrical substation supplying the airport.

Heathrow Airport - which more than 200,000 people travel through every day - will be closed until 23:59 tonight, with passengers advised not to travel to the airport.

So far, at least one flight has been diverted to Birmingham Airport.

Heathrow Airport statement

Heathrow Airport said: “Due to a fire at an electrical substation supplying the airport, Heathrow is experiencing a significant power outage.

“To maintain the safety of our passengers and colleagues, Heathrow will be closed until 23h59 on 21 March.

“Passengers are advised not to travel to the airport and should contact their airline for further information. We apologise for the inconvenience.”

London Fire Brigade statement

The London Fire Brigade said that ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters responded to the fire at the electrical substation on Nestles Avenue in Hayes. They added that a transformer within the substation was alight. There were no reports of any injuries.

Assistant Commissioner Pat Goulbourne said: "This was a very visible and significant incident, and our firefighters worked tirelessly in challenging conditions to bring the fire under control as swiftly as possible.

"Thanks to their efforts and coordinated multi-agency response, we successfully contained the fire and prevented further spread.

"We will maintain a presence at the scene throughout the day, assisting the National Grid as they assess the site.

"The fire has caused a widespread power outage, affecting many homes, local businesses, and Heathrow Airport. While power has been restored to some properties, we continue to work closely with our partners to minimise disruption.

"Firefighters safely evacuated 29 people from neighbouring properties, and as a precaution, a 200-metre cordon was established, with around 150 people evacuated.

"Due to the significant smoke, we strongly advise local residents to keep their windows and doors closed, as some smoke will remain for a number of hours today. Scientific advisors will also be on-site this morning to conduct further assessments and monitor the air quality.

"Our Control Officers handled more than 200 emergency calls, providing guidance and reassurance to the public.

"As the morning progresses, disruption is expected to continue, and we urge people to avoid the area whenever possible."

The Brigade's fire investigators are working closely with the Metropolitan Police Service on the investigation into the cause of the fire.

Metropolitan Police statement

A spokesperson for the Met said there was “no indication of foul play” but detectives “retain an open mind” over the cause. The spokesperson said: “We are working with the London Fire Brigade to establish the cause of the fire which remains under investigation. While there is currently no indication of foul play we retain an open mind at this time.

“Given the location of the substation and the impact this incident has had on critical national infrastructure, the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command is now leading enquiries. This is due to the specialist resources and capabilities within that command that can assist in progressing this investigation at pace to minimise disruption and identify the cause.”