UK weather: Met Office forecasts highs of 20°C in the West Midlands as spring begins - When do clocks change?

Temperatures in the West Midlands are set to rise to 19°C and even 20°C on Thursday March 20.

The Met Office is forecasting highs of 19°C in Birmingham, Coventry, Wolverhampton, Shrewsbury, and highs of 20°C in Worcester, Evesham and Stourport-on-Severn at 15:00 on Thursday.

Daffodils are a sign of spring arriving.

What is the spring equinox?

At the equinox, the Earth's axis is tilted neither towards nor away from the Sun, meaning day and night are nearly equal in length. The equinox happens twice a year, in March and in September.

The spring equinox marks the start of astronomical spring.

Beyond the equinox, until the summer solstice on June 21, days will be longer than nights.

When is the spring equinox?

This year, the spring equinox is on March 20.

When do the clocks change?

Despite it being the start of astronomical spring, the clocks don’t go forward until the last Sunday of the month - March 30. The clocks will go forward 1 hour at 1am.