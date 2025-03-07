Mystery of the severed head found in Staffordshire - the West Midlands’ most baffling murder investigation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

It was a cold morning in January 1993 when Roy Jones, a retired school caretaker, took his spaniel, Mickey, for a walk in the quiet countryside of Cheslyn Hay, South Staffordshire.

What began as a routine stroll quickly turned into a discovery that would shock not just the local community, but an entire nation.

At first, Jones thought the object embedded in the mud was a discarded football. Then, as he drew closer, he suspected it was the severed head of a sheep. But reality struck with horrifying clarity—the charred and mutilated remains were human.

Thus began a murder investigation so complex, so steeped in mystery, that it continues to baffle detectives and crime experts to this day.

