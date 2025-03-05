Campaign to save UK's oldest cinema in Birmingham backed by Ozzy Osbourne dealt devastating blow

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Campaigners battling to save the UK's oldest working cinema which closed last year have been dealt a devastating blow after it was refused listed status.

The Electric Cinema in Birmingham, which opened back in 1909, shut down suddenly last February after entertaining film fans for 115 years.

Staff were told the cultural site was being earmarked for redevelopment and the iconic building may be bulldozed and turned into flats.

A petition to get the historic art-deco picture house grade listed status was launched in a bid to preserve its future.

It was backed by a number of celebrities including heavy metal icon Ozzy Osbourne, director Steven Knight, Succession star Brian Cox, comedian Joe Lycett and TV star Alison Hammond.

But on March 4, the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) said it had rejected the application.

Campaigner Darren John said the bid's failure set a "very dangerous precedent that says it is open season for developers to prey on UK cultural heritage sites".

He told the BBC: "The Electric tells the story of 20th Century Birmingham working-class creativity and it is vital to Brummies. We implore Birmingham politicians to list the building locally."

The DCMS said: "After considering all the evidence presented, it was decided that the Electric Cinema venue in Birmingham did not meet the criteria for listing."

During the pandemic, businessman Kevin Markwick stepped in to save the cinema after its future was thrown into doubt.

He spent an estimated £100,000 restoring the two-screen cinema back to its former glory and it reopened in January 2022.

But in January last year workers were told they were losing their jobs after bosses failed to reach an agreement over its lease.

Campaign group Save the Electric Cinema Birmingham said: "Today DCMS took the decision NOT to list the UK's oldest working cinema, The Electric in Birmingham.

"Our hopes now rely on Councillors doing everything in their power to get the best result for you with the least harm caused to your historic arts street. We're sorry Brum.

"Station Street was built by working class Brummies. We'll continue to fight for Station Street.

"We're still calling on Birmingham Councillors and Political Leaders to ensure Station Street isn't a bland corporate takeover.

"Brummie led grassroots arts driving growth & creativity is still an option for Station Street.

"Going to take a little time to recover emotionally. There's still a lot of work to be done on both The Electric & The Crown.

"Letters from DCMS will be going out later with full reasoning. Appeals can only be made in cases of substantive error so it's unlikely that will be a route we can take.

"We have changed the conversation in this city. And our work isn't done yet. We need to hold Glenbrook and our politicians to account.

"There are three listed buildings on Station Street AND The Electric. Birmingham deserves better than bulldozers. Station Street deserves better than bulldozers. You deserve better than bulldozers."