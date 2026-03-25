Marc Skinner confident Man Utd can overturn Bayern Munich deficit to reach semis

Manchester United boss Marc Skinner is confident his side can still reach the Women’s Champions League semi-finals despite defeat to Bayern Munich at Old Trafford.

Skinner’s side were edged out 3-2 in the first leg of their last-eight tie on Wednesday.

Momoko Tanikawa’s 84th-minute strike proved the difference after United replied to two Pernille Harder goals with a Maya Le Tissier penalty and Hanna Lundkvist header.

Skinner said: “I’m frustrated with all the three goals – I don’t think they had to particularly earn them. I felt that we left the spaces for Pernille Harder to run through twice.

Bayern Munich celebrate victory at Old Trafford (Martin Ricket/PA)

“But what I know about this team is that they’ll be open and honest with that and obviously we’ve got another leg to try and turn it around and fix it.

“I honestly don’t think it was naivety – it was maybe a little bit of playing a high-level opponent.

“Bayern changed their game. They’re usually a possession-based team but were more direct tonight.

“We’ve felt that now and we must turn it around. We’re still in this tie for sure. Now we need to go to the Allianz and win.”

United have little time to rest before next week’s second leg as they face rivals Manchester City, the Women’s Super League leaders, on Saturday.

Marc Skinner’s side face Manchester City at the weekend (Martin Rickett/PA)

Skinner said: “It will challenge us, it will take us to the depths, but the carrot is there for us in both games. We expect it to be difficult.”

Opposite number Jose Barcala insisted Bayern would not be getting carried away with their victory.

He said: “We need to stay with our feet on the earth, humble and keep looking forward for the next game.

“It’s important we learn things from this game and adjust for the second leg.”