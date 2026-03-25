Man Utd concede late winner in five-goal first leg against Bayern Munich

Manchester United face an uphill battle to reach the Women’s Champions League semi-finals after being edged out 3-2 by Bayern Munich at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

United twice levelled after falling behind in the first leg of their last-eight tie but were beaten by an 84th-minute strike from Momoko Tanikawa.

A Maya Le Tissier penalty and Hanna Lundkvist’s header cancelled out two breakaway goals from Pernille Harder but the hosts were unable to find a third equaliser after Tanikawa’s fine effort.

United had welcomed back Japan’s Hinata Miyazawa after her Asian Cup triumph at the weekend but her international team-mate Tanikawa took the final plaudits.

Bayern Munich struck late to take a lead back to Germany (Martin Rickett/PA)

United’s evening got off to an horrendous start as former Chelsea forward Harder raced onto a long ball from Arianna Caruso and sped past Le Tissier before prodding past Phallon Tullis-Joyce.

United also scrambled the ball away unconvincingly after Franziska Kett had a shot blocked and nerves were further in evidence when a careless backpass from Millie Turner almost embarrassed Tullis-Joyce.

The English side eventually began to settle and a Jess Park effort was blocked before Julia Zigiotti scooped the rebound over.

The leveller came after Lea Schuller found space in the area and her cut-back was handled by Glodis Viggosdottir. Le Tissier put her early frustration behind her by burying the resulting spot-kick.

Hanna Lundkvist (centre) celebrates scoring United’s second goal (Martin Rickett/PA)

United stepped up the pressure and Melvine Malard drove at keeper Ena Mahmutovic and Schuller blasted wide but Bayern went close again through Bernadette Kakounan.

The second half began tamely but burst into life on 71 minutes when Harder timed her run superbly to meet a Tanikawa pass and beat Tullis-Joyce with a low shot.

The goal prompted an immediate response from United and Lundkvist planted a header firmly past Mahmutovic from a set-piece.

Yet parity was not to last and Bayern reclaimed the initiative when substitute Tanikawa curled in a shot after being fed by Kett.