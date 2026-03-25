Luke Littler helps England squad hit target in darts tournament

Luke Littler was happy to teach the England squad how to hit the target as he hosted a darts tournament at St George’s Park.

The double world champion visited Thomas Tuchel’s group as they build up towards upcoming pre-World Cup friendlies with Uruguay and Japan.

Littler had dinner with the players before hosting the ‘Three Lions Darts Championship’ at their Burton base on Tuesday night.

Despite Phil Foden hitting a 180 in the final, Newcastle goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale became camp champion to leave Littler impressed.

The 19-year-old, who travels to Berlin this week for the latest round of Premier League action, said: “It was a dream as a football fan to come here to see the facilities, meet all the players and sit down and have dinner and have a laugh with them.

“We played a bit of darts – as they were warming up, Thomas Tuchel told me to teach these boys a lesson! There’s some good potential there in Phil Foden and Aaron Ramsdale.

“James Trafford had a little bit as well. The others not so much! I wished the boys luck this summer – let’s hope they can bring it home.”

Littler was presented with a signed shirt, with Jude Bellingham also giving him a signed jersey with the message “Keep smashing it” on the back.