London Marathon could be a two-day event in 2027 to allow more participants

London Marathon organisers are exploring the possibility of staging the event across two days in 2027 to allow more people to take part.

A world record-setting 1,133,813 runners applied through the public ballot to participate in this year’s edition – taking place on April 26 – which represents a 36 per cent year-on-year increase and nearly doubling the application pool from 2024.

Last year’s London Marathon raised the most money in the event’s history, £87.3million, and set a Guinness World Record for the number of finishers in a single marathon after 56,640 crossed the line despite sweltering conditions in the capital.

A London Marathon spokesperson said: “The TCS London Marathon is the world’s most popular marathon, and we are continually exploring innovative ways to enable more people to take part, while delivering positive benefits for London.

More runners could take part should the changes be made (Aaron Chown/PA)

“Together with our partners and stakeholders, we are looking at the intention for the 2027 TCS London Marathon to take place across two days.

“No approval has been given at this stage. Our immediate focus is on delivering an incredible 2026 TCS London Marathon on Sunday 26 April and ensuring every participant has an amazing experience.”

According to a report in the Guardian, the one-off event would expand the London Marathon to 100,000 participants and potentially split the men’s and women’s elite races across the weekend.

A Mayor of London spokesperson said: “London is the sporting capital of the world and the Mayor looks forward to working with London Marathon partners to consider if it might be possible to host an event that will run across two days next year.”