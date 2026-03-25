Lewis Hall hopes to miss another summer of village cricket due to World Cup call

Lewis Hall is hoping he will have to miss a second summer of cricket as he chases his World Cup dream.

The Newcastle left-back has earned a first call-up under Thomas Tuchel for friendlies against Uruguay and Japan.

He will have the chance to earn a place in Tuchel’s squad for the summer tournament in North America, meaning he will be unavailable for a second successive year of village cricket for Berkshire club Binfield.

The 21-year-old skipped last season in order to focus on his recovery from injury but he is hoping to miss it for a much more positive reason this year.

“I didn’t play last summer because I was going through my injury and was so focused on that,” he said. “And I’m hoping I don’t get to play any cricket this summer either.

“I always played throughout my childhood, like a lot of my friends who did. It’s always been a good social thing for me.

“Although I’m playing at the level I am now with my football, I’m always the same person.

“So if I was playing cricket at eight years old, even though I’m playing football now, I don’t see a reason to stop. I enjoy spending time with my mates.

“I wouldn’t say I’m great. A decent enough village player. I was a bit of an all-rounder when I was younger. Now, I’m more of a batter.”

Hall was handed his debut during Lee Carsley’s temporary reign in 2024 but he has now rejoined a fierce battle for the left-back spot, which has seen Myles Lewis-Skelley, Tino Livramento and Nico O’Reilly contest a place in Tuchel’s side.

He has used his time away from the group as a learning mission to hit the ground running upon his return.

“I’ve always watched the England games, especially the ones in September. I always had the aim to be here in the camp now,” he said.

“I wanted to watch and absorb the style that the team plays.

“So if I’m selected, I should have a bit more of an understanding of the way the team wanted to play. I was able to take some information in and store it.”