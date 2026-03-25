Craig Bellamy: Wales would be a ‘massive asset’ if they qualify for World Cup

Craig Bellamy insisted Wales would be a “massive asset” to the World Cup if they progressed through the play-offs by beating Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Wales are two wins from appearing at a second-successive World Cup and welcome Bosnia to Cardiff City Stadium for a play-off semi-final on Thursday.

The winners will play Italy or Northern Ireland at home on Tuesday for a place at this summer’s 48-team tournament.

Manager Craig Bellamy (left) watched David Brooks at a Wales training session (Nick Potts/PA)

“I definitely carry good and bad from my (playing) career, but this journey now into coaching is a totally new and different experience,” said Wales boss Bellamy.

“I look at it that way now with this group and I honestly feel we should be at this tournament.

“Now we’re going to have to work hard to get there, but I honestly believe we’ll be a massive asset to this World Cup. Our players will be, our fans will be and our coaching team will be. We’ll add to this.

“We’re in the A Nations League and play-offs consistently. We’re a serious football nation and we’ve proved that over the last 12 odd years. We have two games now to keep this marching.”

Wales are ranked 35th in the new ‘live’ world rankings – 36 places higher than Bosnia – but have not beaten the Balkan nation in four attempts.

Bosnia have won two and drawn two of their four meetings and they were 13 minutes from qualifying for the World Cup in November before conceding an equaliser to Austria.

Wales finished runners-up in their group to Belgium after losing 4-3 and 4-2 to the Red Devils – their only defeats in 14 competitive games under Bellamy.

And Bellamy wants to avoid a similar “chaotic” scenario against Bosnia.

He said: “We’re sixth in Europe for our overall possession so we’re used to having the ball and with that comes experience and know-how.

Harry Wilson during a Wales training session ahead of the World Cup play-off against Bosnia (Nick Potts/PA)

“Sometimes you have to gain patience and the extra pass to open it up more.

“If it doesn’t open up first, then try not to get involved in chaos. A chaotic game will not suit us, it suits them.

“So, it’s very important that we’re able to move the ball, wait for the openings and then find the openings.”

The build-up to the game included an extraordinary accusation from Bosnia boss Sergej Barbarez, who claimed Brondby midfielder Benjamin Tahirovic had been dropped by his Welsh club boss Steve Cooper to help Wales.

Tahirovic subsequently apologised to Cooper, while Brondby sporting director Benjamin Schmede contacted Barbarez to explain the move to drop the midfielder was a club decision.

Brondby’s Welsh boss Steve Cooper was drawn into a row ahead of the World Cup play-off between Wales and Bosnia (Bradley Collyer/PA)

“Yeah, I told him (Cooper) ‘rest your players and don’t play anyone who’s going to be here’,” joked Bellamy.

“I like Coops. I haven’t spoken to him since he’s gone to Brondby. It’s rare you get that, because I don’t think you’d ever question anyone really.

“As much as I know Coops would love us to win because he’s Welsh, he only cares about Brondby – and rightly so.”