Tiger Woods set for return to action in TGL Finals after back surgery

Tiger Woods is set to return to action in the TGL Finals on Tuesday night.

The 15-time major champion had back surgery last October, having been sidelined since The Open in the summer of 2024.

But TGL, the golf league co-founded by Woods and Rory McIlroy, revealed the American is in the Jupiter Links team for the second finals contest against Los Angeles Golf Club.

Woods has taken a non-playing role throughout the season so far but will join Max Homa and Tom Kim to take on Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose and Sahith Theegala.

LAGC won the first match in the best-of-three series, and Woods is also set to play if Jupiter force a decider.

The Masters begins on April 9 and Woods’ return to action will fuel speculation that the 50-year-old could play at Augusta.

He has been plagued by back issues in recent years, while he also ruptured his Achilles tendon last spring.

Speaking after the first TGL Finals match on Monday, which LAGC won 6-5, Woods told a press conference: “I feel bad for them. As a team, we were together in this, all of us together, and it was close.

“We could have flipped in the middle of that back nine, and it came down to the last hole. Unfortunately, it didn’t happen, but we have possibly two more matches. We’re not out of this.”