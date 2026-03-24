Man Utd say plans for 100,000-capacity stadium ‘on track’ but no timeframe yet

Manchester United say plans for a new 100,000-capacity stadium are “on track”, but they have yet to finalise its exact location or timeframe.

The club unveiled plans for what would be the largest stadium in the UK last year and the project remains in its formative phase.

Colette Roche, the club executive leading the development, says progress behind the scenes has been significant – particularly on investment and land positioning – but downplayed suggestions of completion by 2030.

The proposed new stadium would be the biggest in the UK with a 100,000 capacity (Foster + Partners/PA)

Roche told the club’s official podcast: “When we launched the idea of a new stadium 12 months ago, we did say it would take between four and five years for construction and that’s right.

“But I think people read that as we might have the stadium ready for 2030, but with a stadium build as complex as the one that we’re going to enter into, it does take one or two years to get ready for construction – to get the land assembled, to get the funds in place and to get the planning permission.

“So that’s the part that we’re doing right now. So we’ve not named a date for opening, but we are on track within those timescales.”

The £2billion stadium is planned for land adjacent to the club’s Old Trafford home, although efforts to secure the full site – with a nearby freight terminal proving problematic – are ongoing.

The club are also seeking to attract funding from multiple sources, with the proposals extending beyond the stadium itself to a wider regeneration project.

The new stadium would be built on land adjacent to Old Trafford (Richard McCarthy/PA)

Roche said: “Some of the examples of progress we’ve made is first and foremost on the land assembly.

“We want to make sure we get the best possible position for this stadium, one which has got plenty of land around it to put the right facilities in place, one that’s connected and offers a great match-day experience.

“I’m hoping to be able to share some positive news on that front in the next few months.

“I think the second area that we’ve done a lot in is around investment and I’m delighted to say we’ve had a lot of interest.

“There’s a lot of people and organisations that want to invest, not just in the stadium, but also in the wider stadium district.”

United received around 80,000 responses to a fan survey on the project and are confident the new stadium will reflect both their history and future ambitions, while delivering a wider benefit to the local area.

The stadium is planned for land adjacent to the club’s Old Trafford home, with a nearby freight terminal proving problematic (Martin Rickett/PA)

Roche said: “It is much more than a stadium. My priority and the club’s priority is going to be the best stadium for the best team and the best fan experience.

“But when we’ve done all of the analysis, it’s clear that it’s going to be the catalyst to generate so much more.

“And so we know that it will generate billions of pounds for the local economy, which is great. It’ll also create thousands of homes and 90,000 jobs. It’s going to go far beyond football.”