James Garner knew this Everton season was make-or-break for England aspirations

Everton midfielder James Garner knew this season was make-or-break for his international aspirations.

The uncapped Garner suddenly has the World Cup in his sights after being called up to Thomas Tuchel’s squad for this month’s friendlies against Uruguay and Japan.

The 25-year-old has not played for his national team since featuring for the under-21s in their successful 2023 European Championship side.

England’s James Garner was an under-21s star (Mike Egerton/PA)

But Garner made a vow at the start of the season to give himself the best chance of earning a senior call-up and has delivered, producing a fine string of displays for Everton.

“I think since I signed at Everton I’ve had quite unlucky spells with two serious back injuries, so that obviously put me out for a long time,” he said.

“And then obviously, the past three years, we’ve been fighting with the relegation zone.

“So it’s been quite tough for me to really showcase what I can do. And then I just thought to myself, this season was a fresh season, new manager, new stadium, and with a year left for my contract as well, I knew that I had to show everybody what I’m really about, and showcase all my talents, and I’m glad this season is going as well as it is.”

Garner revealed he was able to have a more enjoyable phone call with his dad when he told him news of his call-up.

Garner’s father, who lives in Thailand, is a staunch Liverpool fan, which made some conversations with the former Manchester United and current Everton player a bit awkward.

“My dad’s just very proud as he is. Phoning him this time about England rather than a club that he doesn’t support is very nice,” Garner added.

“It was a very nice call as well.

“From since I was a young boy, my mum, my dad, my granddad, they’ve all helped me get to the position that I’m in now.

“So I’m very grateful to them, and I owe a lot to them, and I’m hoping that they’re all there on Friday.

“My dad will have to travel all the way over from Thailand, I’m hoping that they can make it for Friday.”