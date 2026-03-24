James Garner hopes to replicate under-21 success with England senior squad

James Garner is dreaming of winning the World Cup with England after receiving his maiden call-up to the senior squad.

The Everton midfielder has the chance to book his ticket to North America after he was named in Thomas Tuchel’s extended group for friendlies against Uruguay and Japan.

His selection is reward for an excellent season for David Moyes’ side and his versatility could work in his favour when it comes to the German naming his final squad.

James Garner was part of the Under-21 squad that won the Euros in 2023 (PA)

The 25-year-old has tasted success with England Under-21s, winning the 2023 European Championship, but he now has the biggest prize in football in his sights.

“For me personally, that was probably one of the best feelings I’ve ever had winning the Euros with the under-21s,” he said.

“So I just want to go one step further now, hopefully win a trophy for the first team as well.

“I’d hope my call-up would come. I felt, personally, I’ve had a good season, and it’s probably the best I’ve playing since I started, so I was very confident and hoping I would get the call up and I am very grateful that I did.

James Garner trained at St George’s Park on Tuesday (Martin Rickett/PA)

“I told myself that at the start of the season that it has to be this season where I show everyone what I can do. I think so far I have done.”

Garner received news of his selection after a phone call with Tuchel on Thursday, but sat on the news until the squad was announced.

“He messaged me and said that we needed a call, and obviously we had the call,” he said. “It was a very positive one, and I was very happy.

“And then to be honest with you, I didn’t tell anybody, because I knew the squad was going out the next day.

“So, on the way to training on Friday, I rang my mum and dad and my brother and let them know, but I just wanted to digest it myself.”

Garner is part of a split-squad that will see some players leave after Friday’s Wembley friendly with Uruguay and 11 coming in to feature for the Japan game on Tuesday.

Asked how his camp looks, he said: “I’m not too sure, to be honest with you, it is a split-squad, players are coming and leaving, but I’ve not been told much.

“I’m here until the Uruguay game so I don’t know from there.”