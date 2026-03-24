Brendon McCullum and Rob Key are very lucky to keep their jobs – Michael Vaughan

Former England captain Michael Vaughan believes Brendon McCullum and Rob Key were extremely fortunate to keep their positions following the Ashes loss.

The 4-1 defeat in Australia over the winter prompted fierce criticism of England’s preparation, selection and behaviour.

The England and Wales Cricket Board promised a thorough review but has decided to keep faith with McCullum as head coach and Key as managing director, along with captain Ben Stokes.

England managing director Rob Key, right, speaks to head coach Brendon McCullum (Mike Egerton/PA)

Vaughan told the BBC’s Test Match Special: “I think they’re very, very lucky. There’s not many management groups that deliver something so poor away from home in an Ashes series and get the chance to carry on.

“They seem to me it’s like a football management team. I actually felt if one went, they all went. They’ve had some exciting times but they haven’t won enough. What England fans are looking for now is, what change (will happen)?”

Key admitted mistakes were made and promised a change of approach to selection.

“We’ve overvalued loyalty and overvalued having a settled team,” he said. “We thought what we wanted to do is make sure we have a team that is settled out there.

England were heavily beaten in the Ashes (Robbie Stephenson/PA)

“But what that does is it creates an environment where there’s not enough consequence. We need to be more ruthless with our selection.”

Vaughan also expressed disappointment that McCullum will not return to his role until May ahead of a Test series against his native New Zealand starting in early June.

“I think at this stage, when you’re trying to win back the fans, trying to win back a little bit of the game, if I was Brendon McCullum I’d come a few weeks earlier, get seen around the counties,” he added.