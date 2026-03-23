Viktor Gyokeres: Arsenal ‘even more motivated’ in title pursuit after cup defeat

Viktor Gyokeres insisted Arsenal would be “even more motivated” in their title pursuit after defeat in the Carabao Cup final.

The Gunners’ quadruple hopes were ended on Sunday as they were beaten 2-0 by Manchester City – their nearest challengers in the Premier League – at Wembley.

The result could give City energy in their bid to claw back Arsenal’s nine-point lead at the top of the league table but Gyokeres is confident the setback will sharpen his side’s focus.

Defeat ended the Gunners’ quadruple hopes (John Walton/PA)

The Arsenal forward said: “Of course we don’t feel great right now but it’s not like we have another game in three days. It’s a few weeks until the next one.

“For sure we’ll go again and be even more motivated for those games coming up.”

Arsenal are next in action at Southampton in the FA Cup quarter-finals on April 4. They then have a Champions League last-eight trip to Sporting Lisbon before their Premier League campaign resumes at home to Bournemouth on April 11.

They face City in a potentially-pivotal clash at the Etihad Stadium on April 19.

Aside from a bright opening period, Arsenal were second best to City at Wembley.

Pep Guardiola’s side took firm control in the second half and secured victory with two headers from Nico O’Reilly in quick succession after an hour.

“I think we started quite well,” said Gyokeres. “I think we created some OK chances in the beginning of the game and then it was maybe 10 minutes from the break when they got the momentum.

“I think they had the ball, maybe didn’t create so many dangerous chances, but they had the ball for a long time and it looked the same in the second half.

Nico O’Reilly’s double sank Arsenal at Wembley (Ben Whitley/PA)

“Playing top teams, it can be like that. From the moment of the game when they scored it was difficult to get back afterwards.”

Midfielder Declan Rice is also determined to bounce back when domestic action restarts after the international break.

Rice wrote on Instagram: “A final defeat doesn’t define us. Only makes us hungrier to go on & finish the season strong.”