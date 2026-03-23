‘It’s not like football’ – ECB defends sticking with Ashes leadership team

The England and Wales Cricket Board has defended its decision to back the leadership team that oversaw this winter’s Ashes surrender, insisting the future of Brendon McCullum and Rob Key could not be settled by a football-style “popularity campaign”.

The governing body promised a “thorough review” in the wake of the resounding 4-1 defeat Down Under, a tour plagued by criticisms of sloppy preparation, excessive drinking and selection mistakes, but has concluded evolution under McCullum as head coach and Key as managing director is preferable to swinging the axe.

A 4-0 loss in Australia four years earlier saw both predecessors – Chris Silverwood and Ashley Giles – pay with their jobs and there has been a considerable appetite for similar action among sections of the support.

Richard Gould insists England will not follow football’s hire-and-fire approach (John Walton/PA)

But ECB chief executive Richard Gould – son of the former Wales and Wimbledon manager Bobby Gould and formerly CEO of Bristol City – insisted football’s hire-and-fire culture was not a useful model.

Asked directly about McCullum’s position, which sees him earn over £1million a year and runs for another 18 months, Gould said “a lot of consideration” had been put in to keeping the same personnel.

“Cricket is a very unique sport in that it takes a team of leadership…it’s not like football where there’s a single point of failure or success with a manager,” he said.

“We do keep a very close eye on all of our supporters, we have a variety of different means and it’s not just through the formal media that we do that, but neither are we going to select or deselect management based on a popularity campaign.

“My old man was a football manager: sacking was part of the job. It didn’t necessarily do the right thing. Moving people on can sometimes be the easy thing to do. That’s not the route that we’re going to take.

Gould witnessed football’s sacking culture first-hand through his father Bobby (PA)

“I’ve seen the driving ambition and determination that we’re lucky enough to have within our leadership group to take the lessons from the Ashes and move forward. I think what we’ve seen is a determination from all those involved to adapt and evolve, to understand that there are different ways of doing things.

“We’ve got a lot of people hurt by what went on during the Ashes, but equally determined to now put things right and looking forward to seeking revenge in 2027.”