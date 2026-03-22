Tyne-Wear derby paused after report of discriminatory abuse

The Tyne-Wear derby between Newcastle and Sunderland was paused during the second half following reports of discriminatory abuse from within the crowd directed at Sunderland’s Lutsharel Geertruida.

The Premier League has said it will investigate after referee Anthony Taylor stopped the match in line with the league’s on-field anti-discrimination protocol early in the second half.

Taylor had been approached by Sunderland captain Granit Xhaka in the 52nd minute when the game was already stopped due to an injury to Newcastle’s Sven Botman. Taylor spoke to both sets of coaches, Xhaka and Geertruida before restarting the game.

A social media post from the Premier League Match Centre said: “The incident at St James’ Park will now be fully investigated. We offer our full support to the player and both clubs.

“Racism has no place in our game, or anywhere in society. We will continue to work with stakeholders and authorities to ensure our stadiums are an inclusive and welcoming environment for all.”

A statement from Newcastle said: “We are aware of a report of racism made by a visiting player against someone in the crowd during our Premier League match against Sunderland.

“Our stance is clear – we do not tolerate discrimination of any form. We will work with the authorities to fully investigate and will ensure any individuals are identified and held accountable.”

Newcastle were leading 1-0 at the time of the incident through Anthony Gordon’s early goal, but Sunderland came back to win 2-1 with goals from Chemsdine Talbi and Brian Brobbey.

Brian Brobbey scored Sunderland’s late winner at Newcastle (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Separately, Northumbria Police said one arrest had been made before the match following reports of incidents between rival supporters.

“We are aware of a number of videos circulating on social media in relation to Newcastle United and Sunderland supporters goading one another,” the police said.

“In the main, everyone has co-operated and we are able to report that one arrest was made ahead of kick-off.

“We will continue to have an increased police presence in the city centre.”

It was later confirmed a 24-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of throwing a firework into a public place.