Newcastle vow action after alleged racist abuse halts Tyne-Wear derby

Newcastle have vowed to track down those responsible for discriminatory abuse aimed at Sunderland defender Lutsharel Geertruida during Sunday’s Tyne-Wear derby.

Referee Anthony Taylor briefly paused the game and spoke to both managers and club officials during the second half of the Magpies’ 2-1 Premier League defeat by their neighbours at St James’ Park after an incident had been reported to him.

Newcastle later said in a statement: “We are aware of a report of racism made by a visiting player against someone in the crowd during our Premier League match against Sunderland.

“Our stance is clear – we do not tolerate discrimination of any form. We will work with the authorities to fully investigate and will ensure any individuals are identified and held accountable.”

The Premier League said it will investigate the incident under its on-field anti-discrimination protocol.

Taylor had been approached by Sunderland captain Granit Xhaka in the 52nd minute, when the game was already stopped due to an injury to Newcastle’s Sven Botman.

Taylor spoke to both sets of coaches, Xhaka and Geertruida before restarting the game.

Brian Brobbey scored Sunderland’s late winner at Newcastle (Owen Humphreys/PA)

A social media post from the Premier League Match Centre read: “The incident at St James’ Park will now be fully investigated. We offer our full support to the player and both clubs.

“Racism has no place in our game, or anywhere in society. We will continue to work with stakeholders and authorities to ensure our stadiums are an inclusive and welcoming environment for all.”

Newcastle were leading 1-0 at the time of the incident through Anthony Gordon’s early goal, but Sunderland came back to win 2-1 with goals from Chemsdine Talbi and Brian Brobbey.

Asked if he had spoken to Geertruida, victorious Black Cats coach Regis Le Bris said after the game: “We spoke just a bit before the press conference. He looks OK.

Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris has condemned racist abuse aimed at Lutsharel Geertruida (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“It’s not acceptable and it’s important to report and to manage the situation properly. He looks okay, but we need to support him.”

Opposite number Eddie Howe said: “I don’t know too much about it. All I’d say is we don’t condone racism of any form and the club will investigate.”

Separately, Northumbria Police said one arrest had been made before the match following reports of clashes between rival supporters.

“We are aware of a number of videos circulating on social media in relation to Newcastle United and Sunderland supporters goading one another,” the police said.

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe has insisted the club will not condone racism (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“In the main, everyone has co-operated and we are able to report that one arrest was made ahead of kick-off.

“We will continue to have an increased police presence in the city centre.”

It was later confirmed a 24-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of throwing a firework into a public place.