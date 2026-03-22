Shropshire Star
Close

Luke Littler beaten in last 16 to end hopes of Belgium hat-trick

Niels Zonneveld beat the two-time defending champion 6-5.

By contributor Press Association Sport Reporters
Published
Last updated
Supporting image for story: Luke Littler beaten in last 16 to end hopes of Belgium hat-trick
Littler will not defend his title in Belgium (Brian Lawless/PA)

Double defending champion Luke Littler will not make it a hat-trick of Belgian Darts Open titles after falling 5-6 to Dutchman Niels Zonneveld in a last-16 upset.

Zonneveld became the first person to beat the two-time reigning world champion in Wieze, where Littler had initially got out to a 3-1 lead after the first three legs went against the darts, but allowed his opponent to come back into the contest.

Niels Zonneveld reacts after winning a set during his match against Jonny Clayton at the World Darts Championship
Niels Zonneveld produced a last-leg upset (Steven Paston/PA)

Zonneveld battled back, taking the lead for the first time to make it 4-3, but missed three match darts in the penultimate leg to open the door for Littler, who forced the decider with a 136 takeout.

He was not able to take advantage, and watched his campaign – and 12-match unbeaten run at the venue – come to a close when Zonneveld nailed a 147 checkout to win.