Luke Humphries wins in Belgium as Luke Littler’s hat-trick bid ends early

World number two Luke Humphries joked his win at the Belgian Darts Open would help in his bid to become “the second-best player in the world”.

Double defending champion Luke Littler’s shock 6-5 exit to Dutchman Niels Zonneveld in the last 16 paved the way for Humphries to clinch his ninth European Tour title with an 8-6 win over Jonny Clayton.

The 31-year-old scraped past Chris Dobey 6-5 in the quarter-finals but destroyed Michael van Gerwen 7-2 in the semis.

“It’s one of them things where I feel my game’s been there, then it’s not, then it is,” Humphries said on stage after his win.

“Usually in those circumstances I close the game out a lot better, but when you’re not winning as much they become harder and you feel the nerves.

“I’m just dedicated and working so hard to push every dart player and be the best version of myself.

“I’m going to keep trying to be the second-best player in the world – apparently.”