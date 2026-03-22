Keely Hodgkinson storms to first world title of her career with 800m indoor gold

Keely Hodgkinson stormed to the first world title of her career with 800m indoor gold on a glittering evening for Great Britain on the final day of the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Poland.

The Olympic 800m champion was the red-hot favourite, and ultimately made easy work of the final to set a new championship record of one minute, 55.30 seconds in the same Torun stadium where she secured her first senior title five years ago at the European Championships.

It capped off an astonishing hour for Great Britain after Hodgkinson’s training partner Georgia Hunter Bell captured a maiden world title in the 1500 metres, moments before Molly Caudery struck gold in the women’s pole vault.