Derby double means a lot to Sunderland team and fans – Regis Le Bris

Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris admitted completing a derby double over Newcastle “means a lot” to his side after they secured a 2-1 triumph at St James’ Park.

The Black Cats trailed 10 minutes in thanks to Anthony Gordon’s finish following a mistake from a short goal-kick, but they responded after the break through Chemsdine Talbi.

Brian Brobbey fired home in the 90th minute to snatch three points at the death and ensure Sunderland completed a second victory over Newcastle this season after winning 1-0 on Wearside back in December.

Brian Brobbey, right, celebrates after scoring Sunderland’s late winner (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Le Bris said: “It’s very positive, this win means a lot for us as a team, as a staff, for our fans as well.

“Winning two games against Newcastle – and they play at a big level, they played in the Champions League last week – it means a lot. It’s another stage and we want to get better day after day.”

Victory comes following a mixed run for Sunderland, who hit their 40-point target with victory at Leeds before sustaining back-to-back losses, knocked out of the FA Cup by Port Vale before being beaten by Brighton last weekend.

The Black Cats now leapfrog Newcastle in the Premier League standings and Le Bris praised his team’s composure.

“Consistency is key, we had a bad run recently and really quickly the doubt can appear,” he said.

“I think we stayed composed because we trust the way we are working and consistency in this league is key. Winning at Elland Road was really important, winning at Newcastle means a lot as well.

Regis Le Bris’s side celebrated a derby double (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“We are talking about consistency, not one good game, we have to repeat even if sometimes you struggle because the league is so demanding.”

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe reflected on a “painful” defeat following a bruising week for his team.

The Magpies exited the Champions League with a 7-2 loss to Barcelona in the last 16 on Wednesday and four days later suffered a 13th league loss.

Howe said: “Very painful. Most of all painful for our supporters, they’re the ones I think about now.

“I’ve got very little to use as an excuse, I don’t want to go down that road – I have never believed in that method, once you haven’t performed and you know the size of the game and you don’t deliver.

“You expect to be criticised and you understand why, so I understand the reaction at the end of the game, we haven’t done our jobs well enough today.

Defeat continued a difficult week for Eddie Howe and his team (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“We’re desperately disappointed in ourselves and I think we have to absorb it. The only thing we can do is try and come back stronger from it.”

Asked about his position and putting things right, Howe added: “I’m committed, I’m fully committed to the job.

“I’m disappointed in my delivery today and my delivery the last week. The Barcelona game was very tough, today is even tougher.

“I always, as I said after the Brentford game, absorb that blame myself. I don’t look to deflect it anywhere else, certainly won’t deflect it to my players, I protect my players until my last breath.

“That’s how I look at it, it’s going to be a tough, painful few days for me.”