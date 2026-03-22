Brian Brobbey nets late winner as Sunderland complete derby double at Newcastle

Brian Brobbey’s last-gasp winner fired Sunderland to a famous derby double over Newcastle as they came from behind to win 2-1 at St James’ Park.

Trailing to Anthony Gordon’s early opener, the Black Cats levelled through Chemsdine Talbi, 12 minutes after the restart and then snatched victory at the death courtesy of Brobbey’s 90th-minute strike, his sixth goal of the season and just his side’s 10th in the Premier League away from home this season.

Four days after their Champions League dreams were ended in brutal fashion in Barcelona, the Magpies’ only focus was revenge for December’s 1-0 derby defeat at the Stadium of Light.

In the event, they slipped to an eighth loss in 11 league outings – a result which further damaged their hopes of securing European football for next season – and they have not beaten their arch rivals on Tyneside since October 2010.

By contrast, the promoted Black Cats, who arrived at St James’ with a squad depleted by injuries, boosted their own chances of continental action as their remarkable first season back in the top flight took a further turn for the better.

Their afternoon was soured only when referee Anthony Taylor had to briefly halt play after reports of discriminatory abuse aimed at defender Lutsharel Geertruida from among a crowd of 52,253.

The Magpies went ahead with 10 minutes gone when, after Nick Woltemade had picked off Luke O’Nien’s attempted pass to Granit Xhaka from a short goal-kick, Gordon drove towards goal and fired his 17th of the season past the helpless Melker Ellborg.

Anthony Gordon put Newcastle ahead before Sunderland hit back (Owen Humphreys/PA)

It took a superb fingertip save from Aaron Ramsdale to keep Talbi’s dipping shot out of his top corner after he had controlled Xhaka’s raking pass and cut inside.

Newcastle should have been 2-0 ahead within seconds when Woltemade played Anthony Elanga, who scored twice at Barcelona in midweek, through and he drew defender Omar Alderete before slicing a left-footed shot into the side-netting.

Sven Botman headed against the upright from Lewis Hall’s 43rd-minute corner and Ellborg collected Hall’s shot from a free-kick in stoppage-time as play switched rapidly from end to end as the break approached.

Sunderland returned determined not to accept defeat and Ramsdale had to palm away Chris Rigg’s strike at his near post.

However, the Magpies goalkeeper made a mess of dealing with the resulting corner and after Dan Burn had blocked Brobbey’s chested effort from Trai Hume’s stabbed cross on the line, Talbi fired into the net from close range.

Xhaka’s deflected 62nd-minute effort looped on to the roof of Ramsdale’s net as the visitors sensed on opportunity, but Ellborg had to save from substitute Jacob Murphy as the Magpies responded.

Noah Sadiki drilled a 69th-minute drive straight at Ramsdale, who had to react smartly to keep it out, but the wrong-footed Ellborg was relieved to see Joe Willock’s shot drop just wide after it had cannoned off Geertruida.

Substitute Malick Thiaw had the ball in the net from Hall’s corner with 15 minutes remaining, but his effort was chalked off for a foul on Ellborg, allowing Brobbey to win it at the death when he pounced from close range after substitute Enzo Le Fee’s cross had come off Ramsdale.