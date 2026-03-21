Scott Parker rues Martin Dubravka error as Fulham hit back to beat Burnley

Scott Parker felt Burnley were architects of their own downfall as they were shoved closer to relegation with a 3-1 defeat at his former club Fulham.

The Clarets led through Zian Flemming’s ninth goal of the season, but a mistake from goalkeeper Martin Dubravka allowed Josh King to equalise.

Harry Wilson fired Fulham into the lead with his 10th goal of the season and Raul Jimenez added a third from the penalty spot in stoppage time after Josh Laurent was sent off.

“I thought our general performance, up to probably 60 minutes, was very good,” said Parker.

“Probably the defining moment is obviously a slight mistake on our behalf and obviously they score. A rare mistake that is unlike Martin – he’s pulled off some saves today as well and he’s pulled off saves throughout this year.

“So, not to be critical of that, but it was a bit of a blow. We didn’t manage to weather that and they scored again quickly.”

Defeat was a kick in the stomach for Parker, who managed Fulham to promotion in 2020 and relegation a year later and now looks odds on to repeat the trick with the Clarets.

They are nine points adrift of safety – a gap which could widen after Sunday’s matches – with only seven games to play.

“Clearly it’s a tough challenge for us,” he added. “A tough, tough challenge. But here’s still games to play. I just said it in there, we don’t have a choice in what we do.

“Sometimes in life when you don’t have choices, they’re the best solution. At times this year we’ve fallen a little bit short, clearly.

“There’s one thing that we’ve not fallen short on – everything I ask of these boys when they step over the line, that full commitment in what has been a tough, tough year for us.”

It was a first Premier League goal for 19-year-old striker King, who was desperate to break his duck after having a goal wrongly ruled out by VAR against Chelsea way back in August.

Both he and Dubravka missed Sander Berge’s cross towards the far post, but as he spun around King found himself with simple tap-in.

“It’s something really special for him,” said Cottagers boss Marco Silva. “He’s been working very hard. He’s a big talent and a top young player.

“It was a great second half from him. He scored and I hope – and I know – that will be the first of many.”

Six minutes later Wilson – comfortably the game’s best player – cut inside and drilled a low shot with his left foot inside the near post.

In stoppage time Laurent brought down Jimenez and was shown a red card before the Mexican tucked away the penalty to keep Fulham in the European hunt.

“It was a very important win for us,” added Silva. “It’s a massive three points for many reasons. A must-win for us.”