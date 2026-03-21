Mikel Arteta: Not winning trophies has been ‘difficult to accept’ for Arsenal

Mikel Arteta admitted Arsenal’s trophy drought has been “difficult to accept” as he prepares to end six years of hurt in Sunday’s Carabao Cup final against Manchester City.

Arteta will lock horns with former mentor Pep Guardiola at Wembley Stadium for the first hurdle of Arsenal’s unprecedented quadruple quest.

Arteta won the FA Cup in his opening season as Arsenal manager, but his side have fallen short since, and Sunday’s encounter will be their first final since their 2020 triumph, 2,059 days ago.

Arsenal have not won any silverware since 2020 (Catherine Ivill/PA)

Speaking on the eve of what he has already described as a “defining moment” in Arsenal’s campaign, Arteta reflected on the barren years.

“Obviously the willingness to win has always been there, and that doesn’t change if I win one, two, three or five (trophies),” said Arteta.

“But, yes, it has been difficult to accept because I want to win every competition that I’m involved in.

“When you have been in this position and gone years without winning a trophy, obviously it adds more necessity, but also more drive because you really want it.

“And that’s something that we have. That is something really important for us and something that we’ve been trying to achieve for a while and now we have the opportunity to do it.

“But you also have to understand in sport that sometimes other players and other teams are better than you, and what you have to do is to be able to look in the mirror, give absolutely everything, and be better than them and that’s what we are chasing.”

Arsenal head into Sunday’s final enjoying a remarkable campaign.

They hold a nine-point lead over City in the Premier League as they chase their first title in 22 years. The Gunners are also through to the quarter-finals of the Champions League, and the FA Cup semi-finals beckon, too, with a last-eight tie against Sky Bet Championship side Southampton a fortnight away.

City were eliminated from the Champions League by Real Madrid earlier this week, and they have won just one of their last five matches.

Arteta also holds a perfect record at Wembley for Arsenal as both a player and a manager, having played eight and won eight.

However, the Spaniard insists the Gunners should not be considered the favourites.

“No, there are no favourites,” he said. “We have to play in a final to earn that status. But let’s keep it that way (his winning streak at Wembley) and hopefully in a few hours we will do the same.”