Leeds miss chance to pull clear of Premier League drop zone after Brentford draw

Leeds missed the chance to climb six points clear of the Premier League’s bottom three after being held to a frustrating 0-0 draw by Brentford at Elland Road.

With relegation rivals Tottenham, Nottingham Forest and West Ham all in action on Sunday, the Whites failed to score for the fourth successive league game as their winless top-flight run extended to six matches.

Daniel Farke’s side lacked the quality to seriously trouble a well-drilled and resolute Brentford side, who were superbly marshalled by skipper Nathan Collins.

Keith Andrews’ Bees, who could have climbed level on points with sixth-placed Chelsea with victory, came under sustained pressure only in the closing stages and were worthy of their point.

There was a minute’s applause for former Leeds fans Christopher Loftus and Kevin Speight before kick-off to mark the 26th anniversary of their deaths in Istanbul in April 2000 when they were stabbed and killed before their side’s UEFA Cup semi-final against Galatasaray.

Respective captains Ethan Ampadu and Nathan Collins had earlier laid wreaths pitchside in front of members of both the Loftus and Speight families, while there was more applause for a tribute on the big screen in the 26th minute.

Neither side had created any meaningful chances before then. The home side had plenty of possession, but struggled to breakdown Brentford’s disciplined 3-5-2 line-up.

Apart from Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s looping back header, visiting goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher was first pressed into action when diving low to gather Lukas Nmecha’s shot in the 35th minute.

After a forgettable first half, former Leeds great Mick Jones, who won two league titles and the FA Cup under Don Revie in the 1970s, was presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award during the interval, becoming the club’s first ex-player to receive a Heritage Cap.

Brentford midfielder Mathias Jensen could only find the side-netting when he sprang clear in the penalty area at the start of the second period and Ampadu fired straight at Kelleher.

Home fans were furious when referee Jarred Gillett waved away appeals for a penalty after the ball hit Brentford skipper Collins on the arm and further incensed when Kelleher went down for lengthy treatment.

Leeds substitute Ao Tanaka’s shot was deflected and after successive corners proved unfruitful, it was difficult to see where a home goal would come from as Whites fans became increasingly frustrated.

Late pressure amounted to nothing as Leeds huffed and puffed with little effect and they will be looking over their shoulders on Sunday when Tottenham play Forest at home and West Ham play at Aston Villa.