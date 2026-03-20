Manchester United will not renegotiate with Barcelona over Marcus Rashford fee

Manchester United have no plans to renegotiate with Barcelona over a permanent switch for Marcus Rashford, the Press Association understands.

The 28-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Aston Vila and, after a summer spell in the Red Devils’ so-called ‘bomb squad’, joined the LaLiga champions for the 2025/26 campaign.

Rashford’s season-long loan deal includes an option to make the move permanent for a fee reported to be 30million euros (£25.85m).

Marcus Rashford has scored 10 goals for Barcelona (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Barca are said to be keen to make the Nou Camp switch permanent but also hope to negotiate terms – something United sources indicate they currently have no intention of doing.

Rashford has scored 10 goals in 38 appearances in all competitions for the Spanish leaders.

The England international’s big-money contract with boyhood club United runs until 2028.