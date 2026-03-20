James Trafford gets gloves for cup final but no assurances over Man City future

Pep Guardiola will give James Trafford his moment at Wembley this weekend – but has refused to offer any assurances over his long-term Manchester City future.

The City manager has confirmed Trafford, who rejoined the club from Burnley last summer, will start in Sunday’s Carabao Cup final against Arsenal.

That decision follows Guardiola’s usual policy in domestic cups but comes after Trafford admitted he had expected more regular involvement after turning down a move to Newcastle to return to his boyhood club in a £27million deal.

Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford has his eyes on the prize (Martin Rickett/PA)

At the time, it appeared Trafford had been lined up as the long-term successor to Ederson but, just weeks later, he was pushed down the pecking order following the arrival of Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Asked about Trafford’s comments at his pre-match press conference, Guardiola said: “I’ve nothing to say. Players can be happy, unhappy – it is what it is.

“They have to be here to do the best they can do and after we will see what happens at the end of the season. The important thing is they have to be ready.”

Guardiola added that he had been “beyond happy” with Trafford’s attitude but when asked about his selection this weekend he stressed it is “a big moment for the team” rather than just the individual.

Guardiola also downplayed the idea that victory on Sunday could have a psychological impact on the title race.

City trail Premier League leaders Arsenal by nine points but do have a game in hand and will host the Londoners next month.

“I don’t know,” he said. “I’ve said before, of course winning helps but we could win on Sunday and then be bad in the league and go (in) the opposite (direction).

“I’ve learned that in many competitions, with many games with a short recovery time, you have to have the ability to forget and move forwards in good and bad moments. Learn what you have to do better.”

The Gunners are challenging for the quadruple this season having developed into strong contenders under the management of Guardiola’s former assistant Mikel Arteta over the past six years.

It is a position City themselves have been in several times under Guardiola, but their latest bid for a clean sweep ended with Champions League defeat by Real Madrid in midweek.

Manchester City were dumped out of the Champions League this week (Martin Rickett/PA)

Guardiola said: “The job is consistency. The main target is do what you have to do every three days, many times.

“What has impressed me over many years is how consistent we have been every three days and now this is what Arsenal have done this season, been consistent in the habits and all the processes.

“The club, how they work, has been year by year being there. Of course we have been disappointed in the last weeks, but still in two months we have three competitions to be there in.”