Ronnie O’Sullivan: Not feeling scared on a snooker table is a victory for me

Ronnie O’Sullivan admitted cueing problems left him scared of playing snooker after he advanced to his 150th ranking quarter-final at the World Open.

O’Sullivan has spent time away from competition to rebuild his game and technique, and the hard work paid off with an impressive 5-3 victory over Shaun Murphy in Yushan.

“If I can get my cue through the ball I will be alright,” O’Sullivan was quoted as saying on the World Snooker Tour website.

“It doesn’t matter whether I win or lose. I am able to do that now.

“It has been torturous to be honest with you. It has been really hard work.

“For me, just going out there and playing is a victory. Whether I win or lose is irrelevant. For me to be able to go out there and not feel scared is a victory.

“I am happy to go out there and feel that if I get a chance I might do something.

“Before I was thinking, ‘please don’t miss, don’t let me on the table’. This is what was going through my head.”

The 50-year-old has chosen to adopt a limited calendar for the 2026 season.

O’Sullivan will meet Welshman Ryan Day in his first quarter-final appearance since making the final of the Saudi Arabia Snooker Masters last August.

“Shaun has been playing unbelievably. He has been so strong,” said the seven-time world champion, who made frame-winning breaks of 70, 76, 89, 96 and 121 and had trailed 2-1.

“I was happy when I got to 2-2. I thought at least I’ve been involved in a game against a top quality player. To win is even better.”