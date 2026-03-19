Comparing Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta ahead of Carabao Cup final

Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta go head to head as Manchester City and Arsenal meet in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley on Sunday. Here, the Press Association focuses on the two managers.

Experience

The clash pits the master in Guardiola, widely regarded as one of the greatest managers in football history, against one of his former apprentices. Arteta spent three years as Guardiola’s assistant at City before taking over at Arsenal in 2019. Guardiola, 55 and in his 19th year in management, has vast experience with 39 trophies to his name, 18 of them since arriving at City in 2016. Arteta, 43, is still to add to the FA Cup he won in his first season but has three Premier League runners-up finishes.

Head-to-head record

Arteta has had the edge in recent encounters (John Walton/PA)

Guardiola has the clear edge in past meetings between the pair, with eight victories from their 15 encounters in all competitions, alongside four defeats and three draws. Arteta, however, has shaded their most recent encounters, with City having not beaten the Gunners for almost three years. Of their last six clashes, Arsenal have won three (including the 2023 Community Shield, which was settled on penalties) with the other three being drawn.

Tactics

Guardiola’s footballing philosophy has influenced a generation of managers (Martin Rickett/PA)

Guardiola’s style is well established and much imitated, having become a template for managers around the world. Aspects have varied over the years as Guardiola has adapted to the players at his disposal and approach of the opposition but the core philosophy of dominating possession, building fluid attacks and pressing opponents remains. Arteta has taken much from Guardiola and their shared Barcelona influences but has diverged in areas, playing a more direct game and – notably – exploiting his players’ strength at set-pieces.

Key battles

Erling Haaland will hope to rediscover his goalscoring touch against the Gunners (Martin Rickett/PA)

Erling Haaland remains Guardiola’s chief weapon despite a drop in his goalscoring output since the turn of the year. Defences have handled him better of late but he can be a handful for the likes of William Saliba and Gabriel. Bukayo Saka has also gone off the boil for Arsenal but Arteta will hope he can trouble City’s inconsistent defence. In midfield, Rodri’s form has been steadily improving after he overcame last season’s serious knee injury and other fitness issues, and his battle with Declan Rice will be intriguing.

Wider implications

Arsenal have a significant advantage in the title race (Andrew Matthews/PA)

With the two clubs also competing for the Premier League title, the final potentially has significance beyond the silverware on offer. Arsenal have led the race for much of the season and, having opened up a nine-point lead last weekend, victory would provide Arteta with another statement result against his former mentor ahead of next month’s crucial league meeting. For Guardiola, lifting the trophy would offer further evidence that City remain capable of challenging on multiple fronts and could deliver a psychological boost in the title race.