Newcastle blown away by Barcelona’s stunning second-half salvo

Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha killed off Newcastle’s Champions League dream as Barcelona survived a first-half fright to book a quarter-final place in style.

The 37-year-old Poland international hit the Magpies with a quick-fire double before the Brazilian struck to seal a 7-2 win on the night – a 13th on the trot since their return to the Nou Camp – and an 8-3 aggregate victory on a night when Eddie Howe’s side imploded.

Anthony Elanga’s first-half brace had cancelled out Raphinha’s early opener and Marc Bernal’s free-header, but Lamine Yamal’s stoppage-time penalty opened the floodgates with Fermin Lopez, Lewandowski and Raphinha again doing the damage.

Neither side will have been happy with their defensive display, but the five-time winners eventually took a chaotic game by the scruff of the neck to punish a series of errors as the visitors succumbed to largely self-inflicted wounds.

Howe had plenty to be happy about in the opening 45 minutes, but ultimately his team, which last conceded seven at Arsenal in December 2012, head home well beaten to begin preparations for Sunday’s derby clash with Sunderland, a fixture for which midfielder Sandro Tonali is a major doubt.

Newcastle fell behind in calamitous circumstances when, after Malick Thiaw had slipped as he was turned by Yamal, Lewis Hall also lost his footing to allow Raphinha to play a one-two with Lopez before picking his spot.

They were back on terms within seven minutes when Jacob Ramsey picked out Lewis Hall and he exchanged passes with Harvey Barnes down the left before sending in a cross which Elanga slotted calmly past goalkeeper Joan Garcia.

However, they contributed to their own downfall once again within three minutes when central defender Gerard Martin was left criminally unmarked at the far post to head down Raphinha’s free-kick and Bernal controlled before beating Aaron Ramsdale.

The Magpies levelled again five minutes later when Yamal’s ill-judged back-heel was picked off by Hall, who fed Barnes to cross for Elanga to slide home.

They might have been ahead within seconds, only for Anthony Gordon to steer Elanga’s cross wide, but they would have been behind had Dan Burn not managed to block a Lewandowski shot after Thiaw had uncharacteristically gifted possession to Raphinha, or had Yamal not blazed over after Ramsdale had saved Raphinha’s attempt.

But they did succumb once again in the seventh minute of stoppage time when, after French referee Francois Letexier had been advised to review Kieran Trippier’s challenge on Raphinha as he attempted to convert Lopez’s cross, Yamal stepped up to send the resulting penalty past Ramsdale.

Ramsdale was beaten for the fourth time seven minutes into the second half when Raphinha turned Martin’s pass around the corner for Lopez to race through and side-foot nonchalantly into the bottom corner, and there was worse to come within four minutes when Lewandowski powered home a Raphinha corner.

The Pole doubled his tally with an emphatic 61st-minute finish after Yamal had bamboozled both Burn and Thiaw, and Raphinha rounded off the scoring after intercepting Ramsey’s woeful pass across his own goal.