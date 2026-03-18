Liverpool thrash Galatasaray to reach Champions League quarter-finals

Liverpool finally found a performance befitting their proud European history when they needed it the most to book a place in the Champions League quarter-finals with a thumping 4-0 victory at home to Galatasaray.

Arne Slot’s side overturned a one-goal first-leg deficit and provided a stirring response to their growing number of critics.

After a stuttering season of torpor and frustration, this was a high-energy performance more akin to the days of head coach Slot’s predecessor Jurgen Klopp.

And while it will not go down as a famous European night at Anfield it was hugely important in the context of their campaign.

Mohamed Salah scored a stunning fourth (Peter Byrne/PA)

Dominik Szoboszlai started the rout with a training-ground corner routine but they should have led by more at half-time after Mohamed Salah had a penalty saved.

But three goals inside 11 minutes from Hugo Ekitike, Ryan Gravenberch and, eventually, Salah – becoming the first African player to score 50 Champions League goals – set up a meeting with holders Paris St Germain, who a year ago eliminated Liverpool on penalties.

Questions will inevitably be asked as to where this has been all season but they can wait for another day as Slot, the players and fans celebrate their best display since the 5-1 victory against Tottenham which won them the Premier League title back in April.

Galatasaray, while formidable at home, offered little – and even less so when their greatest threat Victor Osimhen failed to appear for the second half after an arm injury – but they were given no opportunity to do so.

A ban on away fans – not withstanding around 200 in the Sir Kenny Dalglish Stand which the club have to provide to VIPs – meant the atmosphere was ramped up by a 61,000-capacity partisan crowd.

Not only was it louder but it felt different from the anxiety-riddled league matches which has seen the team squander so many points.

The early pressing was far more intense, aided by Szoboszlai being restored to midfield, and the visitors’ gamesmanship began early as Liverpool’s reactions were quicker and their tackling more ferocious – although Polish referee Szymon Marciniak was not inclined to allow much physicality.

Yet it was another set-piece which broke the deadlock, but a clever one at that.

Alexis Mac Allister drilled a low outswinger to the penalty spot where Szoboszlai, the usual set-piece taker, ran in from the edge of the area to steer home left-footed his 12th of the season and fifth in Europe.

The floodgates should have opened but Salah opted to chip Ugurcan Cakir after latching onto Abdulkerim Bardakci’s blind header back towards his own area and the goalkeeper stuck up a hand to block.

Ryan Gravenberch (left) celebrates with Hugo Ekitike (Martin Rickett/PA)

A Florian Wirtz shot was deflected over and Mac Allister headed the resulting corner against the crossbar and Szoboszlai’s powerful drive was parried away before the Hungary captain was tripped by Ismail Jakobs as he was running out of the penalty area.

Salah’s scuffed penalty was too straight and betrayed his lack of confidence and Cakir kept it out.

The Egyptian was denied twice more by the goalkeeper either side of the interval before whipping in a low cross for Ekitike to double their lead.

It was just the boost Salah needed and when his powerful half-volley was batted away, Gravenberch bounced in the rebound.

And the Egyptian was not to be denied, producing a trademark curling left-foot finish after cutting in from the right, receiving arguably the biggest cheer of the night as he thumped his chest in front of the Kop, before his night was ended by injury.