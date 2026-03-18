Jonny Clayton out to topple Luke Humphries and continue Premier League form

Jonny Clayton has Luke Humphries in his sights again as he aims to keep his remarkable Premier League run going.

The Welshman claimed his second weekly win of the year in Nottingham last week, beating Humphries in the final and making light of suffering with gout in his ankle as he limped to success.

He withdrew from the European Tour event in Germany last weekend in order to recover and is ready for action when he takes on Humphries in the quarter-final.

“Two nightly wins in the first six weeks, it’s brilliant,” said Clayton, who is eight points clear of Luke Littler at the top of the table.

“I wasn’t expecting to do so well but it’s happening. I’m looking for two points week-in, week-out, and anything else is a bonus.

“I love it. I’m top of the league and that’s where I want to be. It’s hard to catch the ones on top.

“I know that Luke will be coming out all guns blazing in Dublin as well but my aim is to win two points. I don’t care who I play against, I need two points on that board.”

Luke Littler will be looking for victory in Dublin (Nigel French/PA)

Littler will try and reel Clayton in as he opens against Stephen Bunting.

The double world champion claimed his first nightly in Cardiff a fortnight ago and hopes for more Celtic success in Dublin.

There is a double Dutch opening as Gian van Veen takes on Michael van Gerwen, who suffered a big upset in the European Tour event, going out in his first match of a tournament where he was the top seed.

Josh Rock, who is yet to earn a point so far in a miserable debut campaign, takes on Gerwyn Price in the other semi-final.