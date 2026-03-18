Igor Tudor left with mixed feelings after Tottenham exit despite his first win

Igor Tudor was left with mixed emotions after Tottenham bowed out of the Champions League with a 7-5 aggregate defeat to Atletico Madrid but only after a spirited second-leg win.

A brace by Xavi Simons after Randal Kolo Muani’s 30th-minute opener helped Spurs clinch a first home victory since January 20, a first under Tudor, and end an eight-match winless streak.

Tottenham had slipped from one crisis to another in 2026 and a shambolic 5-2 loss in Madrid last week left Tudor on the brink, but a battling 1-1 draw at Liverpool restored belief and more pride was clawed back with this morale-boosting 3-2 victory ahead of Sunday’s crunch Premier League fixture at home to Nottingham Forest.

Tudor, with reference to Spurs being four goals down inside 22 minutes in last Tuesday’s first leg, reflected: “The sensation and feelings are mixed.

Xavi Simons celebrates scoring Tottenham’s winner on the night (John Walton/PA)

“Of course, we are out, but it was a sensation of one very good team on the pitch, one very good performance of the players.

“The energy was very nice. From the first moment, the fans recognised that the team will try to do everything they can do, so from the first moment until the last moment, they were with us, it was beautiful.

“After seeing today, there is even more questions about the first game. If it didn’t happen, what happened, I believe we have a good chance to pass against Atletico Madrid.”

This display by Tottenham was one of their best of a sorry season and all the more impressive given Tudor was without 11 players due to a multitude of factors.

Tudor also highlighted how fit-again substitutes Destiny Udogie and Lucas Bergvall were only given the green light to play 20 minutes after recent injury problems, but hopes this much-needed first home victory since January 20 can lift spirits before Sunday’s meeting with relegation rivals Forest.

“I need to repeat that today we have again 11 (outfield) players and on the bench just one player. One player is (Kevin) Danso,” Tudor explained.

“All three players – Bergvall, Udogie and Conor (Gallagher) – doctors say they can play at least maximum 20 minutes, 25 minutes.

“Imagine the situation, imagine the value of this victory here. The value of this performance is even bigger because of these things.”

“It was nice in the end to at least take the victory. It’s important also for the morale.”

Tudor did have a gripe with Atletico’s first goal through Julian Alvarez after Spurs wanted a foul on Xavi in the build-up, but the hosts responded twice either side of David Hancko’s 75th-minute leveller to extend their unbeaten home run in Europe to 25 matches.

David Hancko made it 2-2 (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Asked if Tudor expected Spurs to return to European competition again soon given they will not qualify this season, he insisted: “Next year, no? The year after that can go again.”

Opposite number Diego Simeone was pleased to set up a last-eight tie with domestic rivals Barcelona, but felt Atletico warranted a draw in north London.

“The penalty comes at the end and we maybe deserved a draw, but it is a great performance by our players,” Simeone insisted.

“It’s a moment to be happy. It is a time to be happy as a club, as a team and the happiness of our fans at the end enjoying this qualification and getting through to the quarter-finals, it’s fantastic.”