Wealdstone’s Sak Hassan unlikely to play again this term over Baller League game

Wealdstone do not expect Sak Hassan to play for them again this season after he appeared in the Baller League without permission.

The midfielder played for YouTuber KSI’s Prime FC in the indoor six-a-side tournament featuring former professionals, influencers and celebrities.

A statement from the National League club on Tuesday said that manager Gary Waddock “does not expect 24-year-old Hassan to be part of the team’s plans between now and the end of the campaign”.

Dutch-born Somalia international Hassan, who previously played in the Isthmian League for Hashtag United, has appeared for only 21 minutes under Waddock and has been left out of the last two match-day squads.

Club chairman Rory Fitzgerald said: “Sak and his representatives are aware he’s in breach of his playing contract by choosing to feature in the Baller League.

“For the sake of absolute clarity, Wealdstone FC retains his official player registration and any decisions relating to the remainder of this season remain in the gift of the club’s board of directors.

“We’ve already come together with Gary and the coaching team to discuss both short-term and longer-term thoughts around player make-up and recruitment.”

Hassan has made 32 appearances overall this season for Wealdstone, who have an outside chance of making the play-offs, scoring three goals.

Wealdstone next face Gateshead on Tuesday night.