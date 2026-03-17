Wealdstone to speak with Sak Hassan over unauthorised Baller League appearance

National League side Wealdstone will speak to midfielder Sak Hassan after he appeared in the Baller League without permission.

The 24-year-old featured for Prime FC in the indoor six-a-side tournament featuring former professionals, influencers and celebrities.

Wealdstone, who are 10th in the National League and with an outside chance of making the play-offs, said in a statement on X in Monday night: “We are aware that Sak Hassan, under contract with Wealdstone FC, appeared in this evening’s Baller League.

“The club was not approached for permission for Sak to participate, nor were we made aware of his involvement in advance.

“We will now be following up with both the Baller League and the player directly. No further comment will be made until those discussions have taken place.”

Hassan has scored one goal in 25 appearances for Wealdstone, who are in action at Gateshead on Tuesday night.

The Press Association has contacted the National League club regarding his availability for the match.