Iran seek to have World Cup matches moved from the United States to Mexico

Iran are seeking to have their World Cup matches moved from the United States to Mexico.

The Middle East nation’s participation at this summer’s tournament in North America has been cast into doubt after the US and Israel launched air strikes on Iran, which then retaliated with attacks on US bases in other Gulf countries.

US president Donald Trump said last week he did not think it was “appropriate” for Iran to be at the World Cup “for their own life and safety”.

Now, the president of Iran’s football federation Mehdi Taj has said one solution being considered is to move the team’s matches to co-host Mexico.

“When Trump has explicitly stated that he cannot ensure the security of the Iranian national team, we will certainly not travel to America,” Taj said in a statement posted on the X account of the Iranian embassy in Mexico.

“We are currently negotiating with FIFA to hold Iran’s matches in the World Cup in Mexico.”

Moving the games at this late stage would be logistically difficult, particularly considering Iran could end up in the US anyway in the knockout rounds depending on where they finish in their group.

They are currently due to play all three group matches in the US.

FIFA has been contacted for comment.