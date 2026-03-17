Craig Bellamy: Wales cannot afford to lose Harry Wilson for WC play-off campaign

Craig Bellamy admitted Wales could not afford to lose Harry Wilson for their World Cup play-off campaign.

The in-form Fulham forward has been one of the best Premier League players this season, scoring some outstanding goals in his club tally of 10.

On the international stage, Wilson has also become Wales’ main player since Gareth Bale’s retirement in January 2023.

Harry Wilson has scored 12 of his 17 Wales goals in the past three years (David Davies/PA)

The 28-year-old – who made his international debut in October 2013 – has scored 12 of 17 internationals goals in the past three years and bagged a hat-trick on his last Wales appearance against North Macedonia in November.

So it is little wonder boss Bellamy has underlined Wilson’s importance ahead of the World Cup play-off semi-final against Bosnia and Herzegovina in Cardiff on March 26.

Bellamy said: “There’s still one or two players we can’t afford to lose.

“I’d like us to get out of that situation and Harry’s definitely turned into one of those players.

“You look at our goals and assists, he’s played a huge part in that department.

Wales manager Bellamy (pictured) has hailed the influence of Harry Wilson on his team (Ben Birchall/PA)

“When he hasn’t played, you can see the difference. We haven’t had anyone to quite move into that role.

“I do believe that’s a matter of time but at this present moment, especially the form he’s been in this season, we just hope he’s fit.”

The winners of the Wales-Bosnia tie will play Italy or Northern Ireland at home on March 31 for a place at this summer’s World Cup.

“We haven’t been together for three months, but we now have three days to qualify,” said Bellamy. “Every team has three days to train. The teams that use the three days properly to prepare will be the ones that qualify.

“There has been planning (for the World Cup), but I have not really concentrated too much on it.

“All my energy and focus has gone on this Bosnia game.”

Wales are without injured trio Ben Davies, Chris Mepham and Kieffer Moore.

Skipper Davies broke his ankle in January and is a doubt for the World Cup, should Wales qualify.

Midfield veteran Aaron Ramsey, who has been without a club since leaving Mexican outfit Pumas UNAM in December, has been omitted again.

Wales have also failed in their attempt to persuade Tottenham’s England Under-21 defender Ashley Phillips to switch international allegiance.

Phillips, whose mother comes from Swansea, was capped by Wales at under-16 level in 2021 before playing for England youth teams.

Stoke’s England Under-21 Welsh-qualified defender Ashley Phillips was the subject of a Wales approach (Adam Davy/PA)

The 20-year-old, who is currently on loan at Stoke, has been the subject of a Wales approach to rejoin the Dragons’ camp.

Bellamy said: “We always look at dual-nationalities. It’s been so good for us over a number of years.

“It’s something for down the road. It’s not for now but we’re always active on it.

“If there are players of quality and they have a chance to play for Wales, we have to be.”