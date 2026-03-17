Ashley Phillips absent from Wales squad as allegiance switch bid fails for now

Wales’ attempt to persuade Tottenham defender Ashley Phillips to switch international allegiance has failed for now with the England Under-21 cap absent from their World Cup play-off squad.

Salford-born Phillips, whose mother comes from Swansea, was capped by Wales at under-16 level in 2021 before going on to make over 30 appearances for various England youth teams.

Phillips was approached by Wales to rejoin the Dragons’ set-up, but his name was missing from Craig Bellamy’s 26-strong squad for the play-off semi-final against Bosnia and Herzegovina in Cardiff on March 26.

The 20-year-old is currently on loan at Stoke and has made over 70 appearances across two spells for the Sky Bet Championship club.

The winners of the Wales-Bosnia tie will play Italy or Northern Ireland at home on March 31 for a place at this summer’s World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

Wales’ play-off plans have been disrupted by injuries to key senior players.

Skipper Ben Davies broke his ankle in January and the Spurs defender, who won his 100th cap in October, is in danger of missing the World Cup should Wales qualify.

Craig Bellamy named a 26-strong squad for the play-off semi-final against Bosnia and Herzegovina in Cardiff on March 26 (Nick Potts/PA)

Centre-back Chris Mepham and striker Kieffer Moore both miss out through hamstring injuries.

Wrexham’s Danny Ward, one of four goalkeepers in the squad, returns after dislocating his elbow and spending four months on the sidelines.

Full-back Rhys Norrington-Davies and winger Rabbi Matondo, who has not started a game at Rangers this season, also return to the squad.