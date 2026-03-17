Arne Slot: If Liverpool fans are unhappy with me I must have done things wrong

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot is aiming to get frustrated fans back onside after accepting he “must have done a lot of things wrong” to incur Anfield’s disapproval.

The team were booed off after conceding a 90th-minute equaliser to Tottenham on Sunday – the first time the Premier League-winning Dutchman has had such an adverse reaction since arriving in the summer of 2024.

While the mood on social media has been anti-Slot for some time during a poor season, last weekend was the first time home fans have expressed their feelings so publicly.

“It’s never nice they are frustrated because usually fans are not frustrated after you win,” Slot said ahead of their Champions League last-16 second leg against Galatasaray, in which they must overturn a 1-0 deficit.

“People told me when I came here that they will support the manager for such a long time, but (if) you are supposing something then I must have done a lot of things wrong.

“That’s never a nice feeling to have because being in the club that’s always so supportive for the manager, in good and bad times, then if they are not happy with me, then apparently I’ve done so many things wrong.

“I did something wrong in the season that we won the league and I definitely did maybe make a few decisions that were not perfect in hindsight.

“But all the decisions I’ve made, I’ve always made for the same reason, for us trying to win the game.

“But I also know how the football industry works. Winning can change a lot. That’s what we are trying to achieve tomorrow and we’re completely ready for that.”

Arne Slot’s team was booed off by the Liverpool fans after the draw with Tottenham (Peter Byrne/PA)

Much of the criticism this season is that Liverpool are too easy to play against and have not taken enough of their chances when on top in games.

In an analysis piece on Sky Sports on Monday night, former Reds defender Jamie Carragher said Liverpool were a “team of individuals” and that was why the game plan was not working.

Reacting to the comments, Slot, who had not seen the clip, said: “If he means we are not perfectly playing together in ball possession and off the ball then he is right.

“It is not like we are 11 individuals – if he meant that then I completely disagree. That is nothing to do with an individual mentality, but that the connections are not as strong yet.

“I agree with a lot of things Jamie has said throughout this whole season. This particular one, I disagree with him. I don’t see this after we conceded for 1-1.

Jamie Carragher has described Liverpool as a ‘team of individuals’ (Richard Sellers/PA)

“After so many disappointments, it would not have been strange if the players had given up but they did not. They (Spurs) had a counter-attack where seven or eight of our players were back in our 18-yard-box and we blocked the shot and the corner led to a chance all the way on the other side for Hugo Ekitike.

“A team that has given up, a team of individuals or a team that does not work together, does not show that resilience after our 120th setback this season – that is a bit of an exaggeration but we have had many.

“He (Carragher) said a lot of things throughout this season that I agree with because I see similar. I cannot always say them and it is helpful for me to not go into detail with other ones I have agreed with.”