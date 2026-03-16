Pep Guardiola: Massive task for Manchester City to come back against Real Madrid

Pep Guardiola admits Manchester City face a “massive” task as they attempt to overturn a 3-0 deficit against Real Madrid in the Champions League.

City were heavily beaten in last week’s first leg at the Bernabeu, leaving them needing to produce one of the great European comebacks in the second leg of their last-16 tie at the Etihad Stadium to progress.

It may be a daunting challenge against the 15-time European champions but manager Pep Guardiola believes it is possible if his team produce a perfect display.

The City boss said: “I have to admit the task is massive. To score more than three goals against Madrid is not easy.

“The result in the first leg was not the perfect one but at the same time we are here. It’s a football game, everything can happen.

“We have to create as much momentum as possible with our people. It has to be a perfect game in many, many departments.

“Always we can create chances, we know that, but this season we’re not finishing. If we are able to be clinical there and defend well, always we will be in the game.”

Pep Guardiola with the Premier League trophy in 2022 (Martin Rickett/PA)

Guardiola pointed to one of his side’s most memorable fightbacks as inspiration, remembering their recovery from 2-0 down against Aston Villa in the final game of the 2021-22 season to win the Premier League title.

He said: “Aston Villa, the last game to win the Premier League – 74 minutes 0-2 and we made three goals in in 12 minutes.

“Of course we have to take more risk in terms of trying, but even if the results are not good in the first half we have to keep going, carry on, go, because you never know.”

Captain Bernardo Silva echoed his manager’s belief that the tie is far from over.

The Portuguese said: “This sport has taught us that a lot of things can happen in a football game.

“Even though the result in Madrid was really bad, we will fight until the end.

“After a big defeat, on the day you feel like everything is very dark, then it gets brighter and brighter. We know what this team is capable of.”

Preparations for the match have been unusual as Guardiola opted to give his players a day off on Monday and not train the day before the game.

Pep Guardiola gave his players Monday off (Bradley Collyer/PA)

That decision could potentially risk censure from competition organisers UEFA as clubs are obliged to allow media access to a training session or match preparation for 15 minutes, but that is not Guardiola’s priority.

The Spaniard said the team’s recent heavy schedule was the reason.

He said: “I prefer today everybody be at home. We’ll train tomorrow.

“Repetition for training will not make us play better in the game against Madrid because today in modern football, in the top teams, training doesn’t much improve a lot.”