Emma Raducanu withdraws from Miami Open due to illness

Emma Raducanu has withdrawn from the Miami Open due to illness.

The 23-year-old British number one had received a bye into the second round of the tournament, which begins on Tuesday.

Raducanu is still recovering from post viral symptoms she picked up in the Middle East last month.

The 2021 US Open champion competed at Indian Wells earlier this month – suffering a 6-1 6-1 third-round defeat to Amanda Anisimova.

Speaking after that 52-minute loss, Raducanu admitted she could not summon the power to compete with the two-time grand slam finalist.

She repeatedly declined to chase down drop shots and struggled to put her opponent under any pressure with her return of serve.

Raducanu cut ties with her latest coach Francisco Roig in January and has been working on an ad-hoc basis with Mark Petchey in a bid to rediscover top form.

Seeded 24th, she could have faced compatriot Sonay Kartal – who begins against American Peyton Stearns – in the round of 64 in Miami.