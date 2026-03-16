Dominik Szoboszlai says time is not on Liverpool’s side in their top-four quest

Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai admits they are running out of time to make a decisive move in the race for Champions League qualification after another late error led to dropped points.

The Hungary captain said angry fans have every right to vote with their feet – as they did even before Richarlison scored in the 90th minute to snatch a 1-1 Premier League draw for struggling Tottenham – but urged them to stand by the misfiring team.

Many of those who remained inside Anfield booed at the final whistle after seeing their side miss a chance to move ahead of Aston Villa into fourth.

They did gain one place and one point over Chelsea but conceding a goal in the 90th minute or later for the eighth time this season proved costly.

“It’s a good question. If I knew the answer I would be the first one to go to the team and say it,” said Szoboszlai when asked why dropping late points continued to happen.

“A couple of weeks ago we had a talk between each other saying ‘Guys we don’t have such a lot of time to do this right so we have to wake up and start to go in a way that we want to play Champions League next season’.

“It’s a little bit boring when I say this but we still need to find a solution because we are running out of time.”

Dominik Szoboszlai enjoyed the free-kick that gave Liverpool the lead (Peter Byrne/PA)

Szoboszlai accepted the team did not offer the crowd much to cheer after he scored his fourth free-kick of the season in the first half but called on them to hold out until the end of games as leaving before the final whistle was noticed by players.

“I don’t say they have no right to leave the stadium, they can leave if they want. We need them and they should know this. We are one less without them,” he added.

“It should be normal that in hard times we stick together more because that’s what we need, we need each other.

“We want to make them happy, it’s not that we do it on purpose. Last year it was enjoyable to watch all the games but this year maybe it’s not that enjoyable, for sure, I can imagine.

“I don’t think it helps us also that after 80 minutes people start to go home, it doesn’t help us at all. Stick with us.

“Everyone is noticing that and when we concede a goal still people are leaving. I understand the frustration but we need them.”

Igor Tudor, centre, picked up his first Premier League point as Spurs boss on Sunday (Peter Byrne/PA

Tottenham’s under-pressure interim head coach Igor Tudor hopes to build on his first league point won in his fourth game after adopting a more pragmatic approach with a 4-4-2 formation.

He highlighted “our possession with the ball, simple things, second balls, fight”.

“Starting with good team spirit, good defence, and fight, they showed this, it’s a good start, let’s say,” he said.