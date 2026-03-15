Steve Borthwick admits England are ‘hurting’ after worst ever Six Nations

Steve Borthwick admitted England are “hurting” after completing their worst ever Six Nations following a last-gasp 48-46 defeat by France in Paris.

England finally ignited by running in six tries and it was only a Thomas Ramos penalty three minutes into a chaotic period of overtime which denied them victory after Tommy Freeman had crossed late on.

It was their best performance of the tournament in which they took France apart up front and let loose in attack, yet it registered a fourth successive loss and a fifth-placed finish.

England fell to a narrow 48-46 defeat in Paris to wrap up the tournament (Adam Davy/PA)

For the first time in Six Nations history they banked with only one win, against Wales in round one.

“I’m really proud of the way the players played, but ultimately we’re gutted that we went into the tournament with such high expectations and aspirations and we’ve not been able to meet those targets,” head coach Borthwick said.

“It’s been a painful tournament and we’re all hurting. I know the supporters are hurting as well. We wanted to make sure they had wins to celebrate and we weren’t able to give that.

“Everyone involved in the team cares so deeply, so the immediate reflection is one of huge disappointment.

England ran in six tries, but fell to a fourth straight defeat (Adam Davy/PA)

“There’s a sense of determination to make sure that this hurt makes the team stronger in the future.”

England saw a 10-point lead reduced in first-half injury time when Ellis Genge was sin-binned for bringing down a maul with referee Nika Amashukeli also awarding a penalty try.

Borthwick will seek clarification with World Rugby believing the decision to be harsh and also questioned the officiating which meant England pressed an attack in the belief they had penalty advantage.

When that decision was overturned by the TMO and they turned the ball over, France pounced through Louis Bielle-Biarrey’s fourth try in the 66th minute.

France’s last-gasp penalty earned them the championship (Adam Davy/PA)

“I think some of the decisions are debatable. The decision against Henry Arundell at the start of the Scotland game in round two was confusing at best,” Borthwick said.

“I thought that one against Ellis to give a penalty try – I don’t follow it. I’ll ask for it to be explained to me.

“For the scrum knock on, the players on the pitch were told it was a penalty advantage so they played in a certain manner knowing they had a penalty to go back to.

“Unfortunately, what happened in the background is the TMO changed it to a knock-on advantage. The players were unaware of it and France go down the other end and score a try.

“World Rugby needs to look at that kind of situation because you can’t have the players playing with certain knowledge and then it being taken away from them.”

Borthwick now faces a Rugby Football Union review of the tournament in which he will fight for his future, although England’s stirring performance against France is sure to have bought him some time.

He said: “I believe I’m the right man to lead the team going forward.”