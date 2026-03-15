Nottingham Forest climb out of relegation zone after goalless draw with Fulham

Nottingham Forest climbed out of the Premier League relegation zone, but they will see the 0-0 draw against Fulham as a missed opportunity.

Forest moved above West Ham on goal difference after the City Ground stalemate and level with Tottenham, who play Liverpool later on Sunday.

But their lack of goals at home is making their survival task so much more difficult.

They have now found the net just twice in seven Premier League games in front of their own fans after drawing another blank.

Dan Ndoye had a goal disallowed for offside, while a penalty award was also chalked off after the winger had strayed the wrong side of the away defence.

Boss Vitor Pereira, who is yet to taste a league victory since replacing Sean Dyche, now must decide whether to sacrifice Thursday’s Europa League last-16 second-leg tie with FC Midtjylland to prioritise next week’s humongous visit to Spurs.

Fulham still have European ambitions, but they never really threatened.

Forest fans channelled their inner Brian Clough before the game by unfurling a banner reading ‘We hope anybody is not stupid enough to write us off’, reimagining the famous quote from Clough during Forest’s 1978-79 run to European Cup glory.

The current ambition is more humble, trying to avoid relegation back to the Sky Bet Championship in what has been a tumultuous season.

Scoring goals has been a big problem, but they tried to make an early impression and had a good chance inside the opening 10 minutes.

Elliot Anderson burst into the box and cut back to give himself the perfect chance to shoot, but he got it wrong and dragged wide.

Fulham were not exactly banging the door down either and their best moment of the first half came when Calvin Bassey headed a free-kick straight at Matz Selz when he should have scored.

Forest had few ideas going forward, though, testing Bernd Leno with shots from outside of the box, with Morgan Gibbs-White and Nico Dominguez forcing routine saves.

There was some brief excitement at the start of the second half when substitute Ndoye was bundled over in the penalty area and referee Sam Barrott pointed to the spot, but the linesman’s flag went up for offside.

The hosts continued on the front foot and only the woodwork denied them in the 57th minute.

Right-back Ola Aina somehow found himself as the furthest man forward and, when Murillo picked him out, he thundered a 20-yard shot which rattled the crossbar and went to safety.

Ndoye’s inability to stay onside cost Forest again in the 63rd minute.

The Switzerland international was played in by Neco Williams and he coolly slotted past Leno, but VAR ruled his heel was offside and the goal was chalked off.

Fulham almost rubbed salt in the wound immediately, but Rodrigo Munoz’s shot was blocked by Aina and then Sasa Lukic’s effort from the resulting corner dribbled agonisingly wide.

Forest’s big chance came in the 88th minute when Anderson played in Taiwo Awoniyi, but the striker dragged his shot wide.