Late Richarlison goal earns Tottenham a point at Liverpool and lifts Igor Tudor

Richarlison’s 90th-minute equaliser earned Tottenham’s under-fire interim head coach Igor Tudor a stay of execution with a 1-1 draw at Anfield as Liverpool conceded another late goal to dent their Champions League qualification hopes.

Substitute Randal Kolo Muani held off Virgil van Dijk to roll a pass for the Brazil international to slot past international team-mate Alisson Becker and have Tudor punching the air as he ran out of his technical area to celebrate his first point in his five matches.

The result hardly strengthened the Croatian’s position as they remain in deep trouble but it did move Spurs a point above the relegation zone.

Boos which rang around Anfield at the final whistle after Richarlison’s fifth goal at the venue highlighted the level of discontent at another underwhelming performance from Arne Slot’s side after taking a first-half lead.

Goalkeeping issues cost Tottenham again them with Guglielmo Vicario failing to adequately deal with Dominik Szoboszlai’s 18th-minute free-kick.

Vicario had been restored to the starting line-up after Tudor’s decision to start Antonin Kinsky against Atletico Madrid in the midweek Champions League contest ended with him being substituted after 17 minutes having been at fault for two of three goals.

If there was any defence for the Italian goalkeeper, and there was little, it was that Szoboszlai has now scored four direct free-kick goals in the Premier League this season.

Liverpool’s Dominik Szoboszlai celebrates his opener (Peter Byrne/PA)

It is the most by a Liverpool player in a single campaign with only David Beckham (2000-01) and Laurent Robert (2001-02) – both scoring five – having managed more and the Hungary captain is now responsible for a quarter of all free-kick goals in the league this season.

But frustrations rose at the lack of open-play chances and that turned into anger when former Everton forward Richarlison equalised in front of the Kop.