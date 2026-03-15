Jamie George says England’s players are right behind Steve Borthwick

Steve Borthwick will enter next week’s Rugby Football Union’s investigation into England’s worst performance in Six Nations history with the support of his players, according to Jamie George.

England finished fifth in the table following a 48-46 defeat by France in Paris on Saturday night, with their victory over Wales in round one the solitary win from a tournament that began amid high expectation but ended in crushing disappointment.

The RFU reviews every campaign using an anonymous panel of internal and external individuals, including former players, but on this occasion Borthwick will be asked to provide the explanations and fixes for the team’s four-match losing run in the knowledge he is fighting for his future.

England’s head coach has already been backed by RFU chief executive Bill Sweeney, although the statement released after the 23-18 loss to Italy in round four declined to look beyond the build-up to the Nations Championship, which begins against South Africa on July 3.

The process is expected to last several weeks, with players and Borthwick’s backroom staff asked for their views on the reasons behind the routs by Scotland and Ireland and late collapse in Rome.

While England were edged in the climax to the tournament at the Stade de France, it was a stirring performance full of intent and attacking endeavour that may have bought the 46-year-old some time.

Borthwick has already stated he has the solutions needed to reverse the decline with the World Cup just 18 months away and George, a member of the team’s senior leadership group, insists he has the loyalty of the squad.

“Steve is one of the best coaches I’ve ever worked under,” the British and Irish Lions hooker said.

“Under Steve I think we will be right up there with the favourites to win the World Cup. We’re a great team, a great group of players and he’s the perfect person to take us there.

“He has been unbelievable for English rugby. It’s crazy what has been happening over the last few weeks and he is absolutely the right man to lead us forward for a long time.

“That’s because he’s an English coach who cares so much about this game but he’s also a very, very good coach who has created an excellent programme. When you combine that with a good group of players it’s a recipe for success.

“It hasn’t been where it has needed to be over the last few weeks, but the excellent thing about Steve is that we will have answers.

Steve Borthwick is fighting for his future following England’s four-match losing run (Adam Davy/PA)

“The togetherness and how tight we have been over this period of time is the biggest indicator that the right people are in the room – players, staff, whoever.”

While positive over Borthwick’s ability to guide England back to winning ways, George accepts it has been a dismal Six Nations.

“I’m not shying away from the fact that one in five is not good enough,” he said.

“The players need to take responsibility for that because what we put out on the field in a couple of games in particular wasn’t good enough.”